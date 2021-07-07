Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce heckle each other during practice for golf tournament

If this is an indication of what we can expect this weekend at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, it should be a lot of fun for Chiefs fans.

On Wednesday, Golf.com shared a video of Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce playing a practice round at the annual golf event in Nevada.

The two seemed like any other buddies on the course as they razzed each other and, in Kelce’s case, had an errant shot.

“Patrick Mahomes in a nutshell is just a competitor,” Kelce jokes in the video. “He figures it out. A lot of times you see in the fourth quarter, we’ll have a crazy comeback win. Great finisher, but today just is not his day.”

Mahomes offers this assessment: “Travis Kelce’s golf game is a fun watch. You’re gonna have a couple birdies, couple eagles, multiple doubles (double bogeys), but it’s going to be a great time the entire time.”

It’s a fun video:

The tournament begins Friday and will be on NBC Sports Network at 4. Rounds on Saturday and Sunday will be on KSHB (Ch. 41) at 1:30 p.m.