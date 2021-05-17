Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce returning to celebrity golf tourney

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (15) and Travis Kelce talk on the sideline late in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. AP

Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made not have won last year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, but no one had more fun.

Among their highlights: The duo chest-bumped after an eagle putt by Kelce and Mahomes also threw a pine cone at Kelce.

The good times will return this summer as the Chiefs stars again are expected to take part in the tournament. They will be joined by a bevy of current and former NFL stars.

That includes: former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The tournament will again use the Modified Stableford format, SouthTahoeNow reported. That scoring awards 10 points for a double eagle, eight for a hole in one, three for a birdie and one for par. There are zero points for a bogey and it is minus-2 for double-bogey.

The newspaper said NBCSN will have coverage on July 9 (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and it will switch to NBC on July 10 (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and July 11 (1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.).

Others on the list of expected participants: former Royals pitcher Bret Saberhagen, Big Slick co-host Rob Riggle and former Chiefs assistant coach Doug Pederson.