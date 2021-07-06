With hot start, Nationals’ Alcides Escobar did something not seen in MLB since 1930

Washington Nationals’ Alcides Escobar in action during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Washington. The Dodgers won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

That ol’ Esky Magic is back, but its with the Washington Nationals.

Alcides Escobar, who had been playing for the Royals Triple-A team in Omaha, was traded Saturday to the Nationals, and he’s made an immediate impact.

During the Nationals’ 7-5 win over the Padres on Monday night in San Diego, Escobar had three hits, two RBIs, a double, a successful squeeze bunt. He did it all while batting leadoff.

It was Escobar’s second straight three-hit game, the first time he’s done that since June 14-15, 2011 with the Royals. He is batting .583 (7 for 12) with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.333 in three games. Not bad for someone who didn’t play in the major leagues in 2019-20.

Stats By Stats said Escobar did something not seen in Major League Baseball since 1930:

After going 1006 days without playing in an MLB game, Alcides Escobar is batting .583 in 3 games with the @Nationals.



The last player to have that high of an average in his 1st 3 games after a 1000+ day absence from MLB (min 10 PA) was St. Louis' Showboat Fisher in 1930 (.727). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 6, 2021

Fisher returned to majors in 1930 after last playing for the Washington Senators in 1924.

Escobar, 34, started at shortstop his first two games with Washington, but he was the Nationals’ second baseman on Monday.

Bob Carpenter, the Nationals play-by-play broadcaster, said of Escobar during Monday’s game: “He is amazing.”

Some Nationals fans have loved what they are seeing from Escobar, who was the MVP of the 2015 American League Championship Series for the Royals.

Alcides Escobar has stepped in and provided a lot of much-needed help for the Nats right when they’ve needed it most. Rizzo worked his magic again. #NATITUDE — Robert Cross (@RobbyTC_) July 6, 2021

Great veteran pick up — A.J (@Ciruhh) July 6, 2021

Alcides Escobar can play ball pic.twitter.com/7TKWvklTQ9 — OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) July 6, 2021

Is that good. I think it is? — The RallyMullet Nats Fan (@TheRallyMullet) July 6, 2021

Alcides Escobar suicide squeeze! Now that’s a leadoff hitter! #Natitude — Stephen Newman, a Sleep Account (@stephen_newman1) July 6, 2021