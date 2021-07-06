For Pete's Sake
With hot start, Nationals’ Alcides Escobar did something not seen in MLB since 1930
That ol’ Esky Magic is back, but its with the Washington Nationals.
Alcides Escobar, who had been playing for the Royals Triple-A team in Omaha, was traded Saturday to the Nationals, and he’s made an immediate impact.
During the Nationals’ 7-5 win over the Padres on Monday night in San Diego, Escobar had three hits, two RBIs, a double, a successful squeeze bunt. He did it all while batting leadoff.
It was Escobar’s second straight three-hit game, the first time he’s done that since June 14-15, 2011 with the Royals. He is batting .583 (7 for 12) with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.333 in three games. Not bad for someone who didn’t play in the major leagues in 2019-20.
Stats By Stats said Escobar did something not seen in Major League Baseball since 1930:
Fisher returned to majors in 1930 after last playing for the Washington Senators in 1924.
Escobar, 34, started at shortstop his first two games with Washington, but he was the Nationals’ second baseman on Monday.
Bob Carpenter, the Nationals play-by-play broadcaster, said of Escobar during Monday’s game: “He is amazing.”
Some Nationals fans have loved what they are seeing from Escobar, who was the MVP of the 2015 American League Championship Series for the Royals.
Comments