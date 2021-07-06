There was a Moose sighting Monday at Kauffman Stadium — and the Royals loved it

Henry Ford, the founder of Ford Motors, once noted: “There are three things that grow more precious with age: old wood to burn, old books to read, and old friends to enjoy.”

The Royals on Monday welcome an old friend back to town: Reds infielder Mike Moustakas.

Still known as Moose to fans and former Royals teammates, Moustakas didn’t play in Monday’s game because he is on the injured list with a lingering heel injury.

That didn’t matter one bit to the Royals’ Salvador Perez, Jarrod Dyson, Danny Duffy and Greg Holland. They were all Moustakas’ teammate during consecutive postseason runs that included winning the 2015 World Series.

Each was happy to see their old friend:

It's always good to have old friends back at The K. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/2oT9GbL62T — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 5, 2021

The Royals honored Moustakas before the game:

We kindly request the loudest and most emphatic "MOOOOOOOOOSE" you can muster.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/oDvQ4noE4J — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 6, 2021

A very warm welcome for Mike Moustakas from the #Royals. He’s on the IL and won’t play this series, but he still got a reunion at Kauffman. pic.twitter.com/HwL8SNciaV — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 6, 2021

Moustakas, 32, was the Royals’ first-round draft pick in 2007 and played in eight seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Royals fans also were glad to see Moustakas again: