A hair loss company jokingly reaches out to a KU hoops player for endorsement deal

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot

College athletes wasted no time in cashing in on the NCAA decision to allow them to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Since the floodgates opened Thursday, athletes have signed deals with Boost Mobile, nutritional supplements, sweet tea, apparel companies and PetSmart.

The latter may seem like the strangest endorsement offer, but let’s take a look at what Kansas basketball player Mitch Lightfoot is up to these days.

He announced a deal with 1-800-GOT-JUNK:

After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area! #gimmethatjunk #ad pic.twitter.com/sZRMKE8jI6 — Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) July 1, 2021

And then there’s this.

Who knows what happens with, well, Lightfoot’s hair? Although he’s only 23, some Jayhawks fans thought he could endorse a hair-loss company:

Dang! That’s some friendly fire All good tho! Pressure is on you @getkeeps https://t.co/DBXZjTbUSP — Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) July 1, 2021

The original tweet obviously was a joke and Keeps played along by reaching out to Lightfoot:

Get rid of the photoshop @BarstoolKU, @Mitchlightfoot let's make this happen! — Keeps (@getkeeps) July 1, 2021

Lightfoot, a 6-8 forward, is a super-senior who will return this fall for his final season with the Jayhawks.