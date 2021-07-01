Mizzou Tigers ahead of the curve as NCAA approves name, image, likeness endorsements

Mizzou at South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC. on November 21, 2020. Mizzou Athletics

Missouri was one of a handful of states that had passed a name, image and likeness law for athletes at NCAA schools in the state. As of Thursday, every college athlete in the country has those rights.

The NCAA’s board of directors on Wednesday officially suspended rules prohibiting athletes from selling rights to their name, likeness and image.

As of Thursday, athletes at every NCAA school can cash in on their brand, including social media endorsements, commercials, appearances, autograph sessions, teaching lessons or at camp sessions and other business activities.

Because Missouri approved a name, image and likeness bill in May, Mizzou was down the road in establishing guidelines for the monument change in college athletics.

“As valuable and powerful as the Mizzou brand is, we recognize that each student-athlete who comes to Mizzou has a chance to cultivate their own personal brand, and leverage that into future opportunities that will reach well beyond athletics,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “Each student-athlete is an extension of Mizzou’s brand, and we are excited to provide them all with the tools to maximize their NIL presence.”

There is also a list of what isn’t available to the student-athlete, starting with athletes receiving pay for their performance or as an inducement to attend the school.

Athletes can’t enter into NIL agreements with vendors associated with activities prohibited by NCAA rules and state or federal laws. For example, endorsing alcohol or tobacco products may be prohibited in some states.

Schools in states that have NIL laws on the books are instructed to follow state law. Missouri’s is expected to signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson in August.

Mizzou has an agreement with Opendorse, a company co-founded by former Nebraska and Shawnee Mission West football star Blake Lawrence, to help athletes determine their NIL opportunities.

“When you come and play at Mizzou, you’re allowed to build your own brand and set yourself up for life,” Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Our hope is that players can build their personal brand and set themselves up for a tremendous future by coming to Mizzou and representing the great state of Missouri.”

Missouri listed several guidelines for this new chapter in compensation, not only for the athletes but for agents, boosters, Mizzou employees and business looking to work with the athletes. Among them:

*Agents must be approved and registered by Mizzou.

*University coaches and other employees can’t provide income to athletes through NIL.

*A booster can arrange for an athlete to promote a business, but a school employee can’t be involved in helping make the arrangement.

*Athletes can’t participate in NIL activities during official team activities, including games, practices or press conferences.

The idea that only football and men’s basketball players will profit from the new rule doesn’t apply at Missouri. Two of the school’s most popular athletes over the past decade have been women’s basketball player Sophie Cunningham and wrestler J’den Cox.

“Everyone has a story, and it’s our job to make sure that we are providing our student-athletes with the platforms to tell their unique stories. Mizzou has so many tools already at its disposal, and a proven track record of enhancing some of college athletics’ most recognizable names,” said Shawn Davis, Mizzou assistant athletic director for digital strategy.