Tyreek Hill and his Chiefs teammates put on a show at charity basketball game

A number of Chiefs players got the chance to scratch their competitive itch on Friday night, but it wasn’t on the football field.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, receiver Gehrig Dieter, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and receiver Marcus Kemp joined wide receiver Tyreek Hill at his charity basketball game.

The hoops event took place at the Kansas City Boys and Girls Club in Kansas City and raised money for the Tyreek Hill Foundation’s Cheetah Scholarship Fund.

Here are highlights from the game.

Aaron Ladd of KSHB (Ch. 41) shared this of Hill making a three-point shot and celebrating with a backflip:

WATCH: #Chiefs Tyreek Hill hits a three then backflips at his 2nd annual celebrity game tonight in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/ptWAlDfHwH — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 26, 2021

Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared a look at Jones’ dunking ability:

Chris Jones was giving the rims a workout tonight @HelpKCKids pic.twitter.com/wWMgzRNhUU — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 26, 2021

This is also from Kuntz, showing the Red Team take the floor:

Time for some Friday Night #Chiefs Hoops. Tyreek Hill’s Charity Basketball Game. Red squad featuring Anthony Hitchens, @Mathieu_Era and @khalenNOTkaylen pic.twitter.com/lsDHGNcdmb — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 26, 2021

The Star’s Sam McDowell shared a look at Saunders draining a four-point shot: