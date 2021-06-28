For Pete's Sake
Tyreek Hill and his Chiefs teammates put on a show at charity basketball game
A number of Chiefs players got the chance to scratch their competitive itch on Friday night, but it wasn’t on the football field.
Defensive lineman Chris Jones, safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, receiver Gehrig Dieter, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and receiver Marcus Kemp joined wide receiver Tyreek Hill at his charity basketball game.
The hoops event took place at the Kansas City Boys and Girls Club in Kansas City and raised money for the Tyreek Hill Foundation’s Cheetah Scholarship Fund.
Here are highlights from the game.
Aaron Ladd of KSHB (Ch. 41) shared this of Hill making a three-point shot and celebrating with a backflip:
Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared a look at Jones’ dunking ability:
This is also from Kuntz, showing the Red Team take the floor:
The Star’s Sam McDowell shared a look at Saunders draining a four-point shot:
