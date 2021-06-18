Paul Rudd records video to promote Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s basketball event

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (aka Paul Rudd), seems to be in danger in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

In a way, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and actor Paul Rudd have a big cat connection.

Because of his incredible speed, Hill is known as the Cheetah. Meanwhile, Rudd played Brian Fantana in the movie “Anchorman” and had the quite pungent Sex Panther cologne.

A stretch? Perhaps.

Even if they’re not truly connected, Rudd recorded a video this week to promote Hill’s celebrity basketball game, which will take place June 25 at the Kansas City Boys and Girls Club, 3831 E. 43rd St. in Kansas City.

Rudd opens the video with a statue of a big cat.

“You know what the Cheetah is? The Cheetah is the best wide receiver in the NFL,” Rudd said. “Sorry, I don’t mean to be disrespectful to anybody named Davante (Adams) or Julio (Jones). Facts are facts. Tyreek Hill is untouchable. And guess what? You’re gonna get to see him in person.

“What? What? What do you mean, Paul? Hold on, I’ll tell you what I mean. You’re gonna see him in person with all of your other favorite Chiefs players in person, playing basketball. I’m blowing your mind right now, but it’s true. And it’s happening on the 25th of June at 7 p.m. How? Can you even get tickets? There’s no way you could possibly get tickets to something as incredible as this, right? Wrong, you can. And here’s how.”

Rudd, one of the co-creators of the “Big Slick” fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital, then gave the link to get tickets for the event, which benefits the Tyreek Hill Foundation’s Cheetah Scholarship Fund.

It sounds like Rudd won’t make the game, because he said he’s in London shooting “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

“But maybe I’ll show up,” Rudd said. “I might be really small. You might not be able to see me but I’ll be there. I wouldn’t miss this for the world. You shouldn’t either.”

Here is the video: