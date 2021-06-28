Royals’ Class A affiliate won 10-7 despite not having base runner until ninth inning

The Kansas City Royals selected left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy out of Texas A&M with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Kansas City Royals / Jason Hanna

The fans at the Beloit Snappers baseball game in Wisconsin thought they might see a baseball rarity on Sunday — a perfect game.

Instead they saw something perhaps even more amazing as the Quad Cities River Bandits scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning, then won 10-7 in 10 innings.

The first 25 batters for the River Bandits, who are the Royals’ Class A affiliate, were retired in order. Beloit pitcher Evan Brabrand was trying to finish off the final four innings of the game, which was started by Antonio Velez.

But needing two outs to get the perfect game and a 6-0 win, Beloit suddenly struggled getting any River Bandits hitters out. John Rave singled to end the perfect game and no-hitter. Tucker Bradley followed with a single and Jeison Guzmán then had an RBI single to end the shutout.

Justin Evans relieved Brabrand and got Michael Massey to pop out. Now one out from defeat, Quad Cities didn’t flinch. Nick Loftin hit an RBI single and Vinnie Passquantino was hit by a pitch. That loaded the bases for Eric Cole, who hit a grand slam to tie the game.

Jimmy Govern singled and scored on William Hancock’s double, giving the River Bandits a 7-6 lead.

Beloit responded by scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, but the River Bandits scored three times in the 10th inning and won 10-7.

After 25 straight outs to start the game, the River Bandits followed with 10 hits in 12 at-bats with a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly.

Former first-round pick Asa Lacy started for the River Bandits, allowing one earned run on a hit and three walks in four innings pitched. He struck out nine.

With a 31-15 record, the River Bandits are in first place in the High-A Central’s Western Division and have a six-game lead over second-place Cedar Rapids.

It’s been a heck of a month for the Quad Cities, who also have won games in June via a no-hitter and by scoring 12 runs in the first inning.

One other cool thing about Sunday’s game featured backup catcher Logan Porter seeing his brother for the first time in 18 months.

We’ve had some awesome moments this season, but THIS might be the best one yet.



Today, Logan Porter got a surprise visit from his brother, Cam whom he hadn’t seen in over a year.



Thank you for your service, Cam and thank you @BeloitSnappers for helping make this possible! pic.twitter.com/rxmtk4jdei — Quad Cities River Bandits (@QCRiverBandits) June 27, 2021