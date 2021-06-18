Kansas City Royals’ Class A team scored 12 runs in a wild first inning on Thursday

This is a 2021 photo of Nick Loftin of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This image reflects the Kansas City Royals active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP) AP

The top two hitters for the Class A Quad Cities combined to hit for the cycle in the first inning of the River Bandits game on Thursday night.

That may seem impossible, but they did it by each batting twice in the opening frame.

Center fielder Jeison Guzmán doubled and tripled, while shortstop Nick Loftin had a single and a two-run home run.

It came during a wild 12-run first inning for the River Bandits, who are the Royals’ Class A affiliate.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an inning like that,” River Bandits manager Chris Widger told the Quad Cities Times. “Sometimes, you see one with walks, errors, that type of thing, but this was a case where everything was hard hits and it just kept going.”

All told, seven players batted twice in the first inning and five reached base twice: Guzmán, Loftin, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (double, single), second baseman Michael Massey (single, three-run homer) and left fielder Eric Cole (three-run homer, single).

The scorebook from the River Bandits’ 13-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers is something to see. Here it is from the team’s play-by-play/media relations director Kyle Kercheval:

In case you’re wondering, here’s what a 12-run first inning looks like in the scorebook.



The Bandits are a season-high 12 games over .500 and are winners of five-straight! https://t.co/pRiiKPGm62 pic.twitter.com/rRZWVyy87G — Kyle Kercheval (@kyletkerch) June 18, 2021

MiLB tweeted a look at the play-by-play:

This is what a 12-run inning looks like, courtesy of @QCRiverBandits https://t.co/7VHmDO75oY pic.twitter.com/WZDNKeXx0r — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 18, 2021

Oh, by the way, left-hander Asa Lacy was the starting pitcher for the River Bandits. Lacy, the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, threw four scoreless innings, allowed one hit and walked four. He has a 5.67 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 27 innings.