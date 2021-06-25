NFL approves throwback helmets, so the Chiefs could break out a classic look

Not so coincidentally, the NFL then expanded to Dallas and the Cowboys began play that very same year. Hunt moved the Texans to Kansas City and rebranded the team as the Chiefs in 1963.
That short history lesson is relevant today because the “NFL approved alternate helmets for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022,” as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
This means the Chiefs will be able to break out their old Texans helmets, which were last seen in a 2009 game against the Raiders. That was in an AFL Legacy game, which celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the AFL.
This is what the Chiefs wore for that game in Oakland (where the Raiders used to play), and seeing it once a season beginning next year would be pretty cool:
Unfortunately the NFL’s decision comes a year too late for the Chiefs to wear them for a Nov. 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
We know the team still has those helmets in storage, so would you like to see the Chiefs wear these in the future? Maybe with the gold end zones at Arrowhead Stadium?
