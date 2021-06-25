NFL approves throwback helmets, so the Chiefs could break out a classic look

FILE: The game has a passionate relationship with the people, places that make up life in this part of the Midwest. Front, left to right: Marvin Terrell, Tommy Brooker, Hank Stram, Len Dawson and Lamar Hunt. Back, left to right: Jim Tyrer, Abner Haynes. Before they became the Kansas City Chiefs. CUTLINE The Dallas Texans celebrated after they won the AFL title in 1962, and Kansas City celebrated after Lamar Hunt (right) moved the franchise here. KansasCity

Initially, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt hoped of starting an NFL franchise in Dallas.

But the NFL wouldn’t allow him into the league so he instead created the AFL and started the Dallas Texans who began play in 1960.

Not so coincidentally, the NFL then expanded to Dallas and the Cowboys began play that very same year. Hunt moved the Texans to Kansas City and rebranded the team as the Chiefs in 1963.

That short history lesson is relevant today because the “NFL approved alternate helmets for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022,” as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

This means the Chiefs will be able to break out their old Texans helmets, which were last seen in a 2009 game against the Raiders. That was in an AFL Legacy game, which celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the AFL.

This is what the Chiefs wore for that game in Oakland (where the Raiders used to play), and seeing it once a season beginning next year would be pretty cool:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (82) dropped a 19-yard pass, but Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (21) interfered with the reception giving the Chiefs a 19-yard gain with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s November 15, 2009 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star File photo /THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) breaks free from the reach of Oakland Raiders cornerback Tyvon Branch (33) and scores a touchdown with 12:25 remaining in the second quarter during Sunday’s November 15, 2009 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star File photo /THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Alex Magee (71) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) to bring up fourth down with 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s November 15, 2009 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star ORG XMIT: NP1CJRMH File photo /THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Unfortunately the NFL’s decision comes a year too late for the Chiefs to wear them for a Nov. 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

We know the team still has those helmets in storage, so would you like to see the Chiefs wear these in the future? Maybe with the gold end zones at Arrowhead Stadium?