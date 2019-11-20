Chiefs players loved the team’s ‘Home Alone’ parody video

Christmas is just around the corner*, and more holiday items are showing up in stores and on lights are already twinkling on some houses around Kansas City.

*It’s only five weeks away

In honor of the season, the Chiefs made a “Home Alone” parody starring the team’s equipment managers.

One is left alone to play with all the fun gear, including some old throwback Dallas Texans helmets. (However, the Chiefs told The Star’s Herbie Teope they will not be wearing them in a game this season).

It’s a fun video:

Gonna tell my kids this was the original Home Alone https://t.co/ocDgVjYjdF pic.twitter.com/qYCCLOtSkw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2019

The Chiefs players loved it: