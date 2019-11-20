For Pete's Sake
Chiefs players loved the team’s ‘Home Alone’ parody video
Christmas is just around the corner*, and more holiday items are showing up in stores and on lights are already twinkling on some houses around Kansas City.
*It’s only five weeks away
In honor of the season, the Chiefs made a “Home Alone” parody starring the team’s equipment managers.
One is left alone to play with all the fun gear, including some old throwback Dallas Texans helmets. (However, the Chiefs told The Star’s Herbie Teope they will not be wearing them in a game this season).
It’s a fun video:
The Chiefs players loved it:
