Charles Barkley roasts MLB over its penalty for pitchers using sticky substances

FILE - In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards o at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer says he’s donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Most sports fans know former NBA MVP Charles Barkley from his days on the basketball court and his commentary on TNT.

But on Monday night, Barkley provided some thoughts on Major League Baseball.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that Major League Baseball was going to announce its plan to suspend pitchers caught with any foreign substance for 10 days with pay “to help curtail the widespread use of grip enhancers by pitchers around the league.”

Royals manager Mike Matheny was asked Monday about the impending MLB crackdown and if he had spoken with his pitching staff about it.

“Just inform them, remind them of what the rules are and let them know the ramifications if they don’t follow along,” Matheny said. “That’s basically what we need to do from our end.”

During Monday night’s “NBA on TNT,” Barkley spoke about those “ramifications.”

“I just want to give a shout-out to Major League Baseball. I saw you all are doing a thing where if you catch a pitcher cheating, you’re going to suspend them for 10 days with pay,” Barkley said. “Way to stick it to those cheaters.

“I mean, that is some harsh damn punishment.”

Here is the clip of Barkley’s MLB message:

Charles Barkley gives a shout out to MLB’s crackdown on sticky stuff:



“10 days with pay? Way to stick it to them cheaters ” pic.twitter.com/mYgNeL8hdh — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) June 15, 2021

As he often does, Barkley said what others were thinking. But it was a hilarious moment.