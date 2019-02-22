Charles Barkley roasted Jussie Smollett during TNT’s NBA halftime show

Less than a month after saying he was attacked by two men in Chicago, actor/singer Jussie Smollett this week was arrested by police for allegedly staging the assault.
Public opinion has turned swiftly against Smollett. On Thursday night, former basketball star Charles Barkley ridiculed Smollett without saying his name during the “Inside the NBA” show on TNT.
Among the details that Barkley made light of: Smollett allegedly wrote a check for $3,500 to the brothers to stage the attack. Police reportedly have a copy of that check.
“America, let me just tell you something: do not commit crimes with checks,” Barkley said. “If you break the law, do not write a check.”
Ernie Johnson had tried to stop Barkley, but there was no stopping Chuck.
Barkley also suggested using an ATM and made mention of actor Liam Neeson, who earlier this month said he once hoped to kill a black man to avenge a loved one’s rape.
Twitter user C.J. Fogler shared this clip on Twitter:
The Smollett case came up again later during the broadcast and included a visual aid. Again this is from Fogler:
