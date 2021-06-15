Clarification on replay review that went against Kansas City Royals defies MLB’s rules

Home plate umpire Doug Eddings, right, and second base umpire Bill Miller, center, wear masks as they stand with a replay technician, left, as they review a play during the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

When the umpires signaled the result of the replay review on Sunday, the Oakland announcers guffawed.

On Twitter, A’s fans felt like their team caught a break on the play at first base when Matt Olson’s foot appeared to be off the bag when he caught the ball. And so, the Royals’ Carlos Santana was ruled out.

The Royals challenged the call but replay officials said the call stands.

Top 5th – Royals challenge call that Carlos Santana is out at 1B; call stands, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/ltoOdJzBA3 — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) June 13, 2021

During the Royals’ 10-3 loss to the Tigers, Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre said there had been a clarification from Major League Baseball on that play.

“The interior of the glove, by the rule, is the time when the ball makes contact with the leather, so long as the first baseman still makes the play,” Lefebvre said. “So it wasn’t in the back of the glove, he didn’t have possession of the glove, but as soon as the ball makes contact with the leather.

“So it didn’t go right into the palm, it hit the fingers and kind of rolled along the side of the glove and he secured it. So that was the frame that the umpires were using. ...

“The ruling was that at that part of the play, it was harder to see if his foot was on the bag. Now if you go several frames after that, and the ball is secured by him, well, his foot was clearly off the bag. So there you go.”

When the replay officials could confirm that Olson’s foot was on the bag, the ball had hit the leather of his glove.

That makes sense, right?

But let’s look at the MLB Rulebook’s definition of Retiring the Batter, which is rule 5.09(1):

“A catch is the act of a fielder in getting secure possession in his hand or glove of a ball in flight and firmly holding it; providing he does not use his cap, protector, pocket or any other part of his uniform in getting possession. ...”

That doesn’t seem to match the clarification that Lefebvre mentioned Monday night because Olson hadn’t secured the ball while his foot was on the base.

It may not make sense, but, hey, that’s how replay seems to be working these days in Major League Baseball.