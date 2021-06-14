For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Even A’s fans couldn’t believe questionable replay call against Kansas City Royals

This June 5, 2019 photo shows home plate umpire Paul Emmel and umpire Mike Estabrook reviewing a play during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays in Detroit. Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday, April 30, 2020 two people told The Associated Press. As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season.
This June 5, 2019 photo shows home plate umpire Paul Emmel and umpire Mike Estabrook reviewing a play during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays in Detroit. Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday, April 30, 2020 two people told The Associated Press. As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season. Carlos Osorio AP Photo

The Royals were left to lament some missed opportunities during their long weekend in Oakland.

But they also didn’t catch a break at one point during their 6-3 loss to the A’s on Sunday. Trailing 4-2 in the fifth inning, Whit Merrifield led off a single and Carlos Santana followed with a grounder to first base.

The ball deflected off Matt Olson, and second baseman Tony Kemp’s throw back to Olson at first base barely beat Santana.

But the Royals challenged that Olson’s foot wasn’t on the bag. Replay officials looked at it and ruled the “call stands.”

But even the A’s announcers seemed surprised that officials didn’t note Olson’s foot was off the bag:

It appears the replay officials blew that, right? instead of two runners on base with no outs, the Royals’ inning began to unravel. They ened up not scoring in the fifth.

Some Oakland fans recognized their team caught a break.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service