Even A’s fans couldn’t believe questionable replay call against Kansas City Royals

The Royals were left to lament some missed opportunities during their long weekend in Oakland.

But they also didn’t catch a break at one point during their 6-3 loss to the A’s on Sunday. Trailing 4-2 in the fifth inning, Whit Merrifield led off a single and Carlos Santana followed with a grounder to first base.

The ball deflected off Matt Olson, and second baseman Tony Kemp’s throw back to Olson at first base barely beat Santana.

But the Royals challenged that Olson’s foot wasn’t on the bag. Replay officials looked at it and ruled the “call stands.”

But even the A’s announcers seemed surprised that officials didn’t note Olson’s foot was off the bag:

Top 5th – Royals challenge call that Carlos Santana is out at 1B; call stands, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/ltoOdJzBA3 — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) June 13, 2021

It appears the replay officials blew that, right? instead of two runners on base with no outs, the Royals’ inning began to unravel. They ened up not scoring in the fifth.

Some Oakland fans recognized their team caught a break.

Royals got screwed so bad. Matt Olson’s foot wasn’t on the bag lmao



MLB replay is such a joke — Athletics Rants (@AthleticsRants) June 13, 2021

Wasn’t this the call that showed @NBCSAthletics viewers that @mattolson21 was barely off the bag, but after further review, the @Athletics benefitted from it? I do remember that one from today. We caught a break. That usually doesn’t happen. — Mike Barnbaum (@SacTownBarnbaum) June 14, 2021

Nah Oly’s foot was def off the bag. Replay sucks, but I’ll take this one. #RiseAndGrind — Christopher James (@panoflocksley) June 13, 2021

I don’t wanna see anymore complaints on replay reviews #RiseAndGrind — Kraig Martin (@kmartsjs7) June 13, 2021