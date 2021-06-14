For Pete's Sake
Even A’s fans couldn’t believe questionable replay call against Kansas City Royals
The Royals were left to lament some missed opportunities during their long weekend in Oakland.
But they also didn’t catch a break at one point during their 6-3 loss to the A’s on Sunday. Trailing 4-2 in the fifth inning, Whit Merrifield led off a single and Carlos Santana followed with a grounder to first base.
The ball deflected off Matt Olson, and second baseman Tony Kemp’s throw back to Olson at first base barely beat Santana.
But the Royals challenged that Olson’s foot wasn’t on the bag. Replay officials looked at it and ruled the “call stands.”
But even the A’s announcers seemed surprised that officials didn’t note Olson’s foot was off the bag:
It appears the replay officials blew that, right? instead of two runners on base with no outs, the Royals’ inning began to unravel. They ened up not scoring in the fifth.
Some Oakland fans recognized their team caught a break.
Comments