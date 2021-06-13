Kansas City Royals wrap up grim West Coast trip with 6-3 loss to the Athletics

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The sunshine and high skies of the West Coast were not kind to the Kansas City Royals. They wrapped up their seven-game road trip with just one win after a series-ending loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

Once again, a young Royals starting pitcher’s growing pains played a big part in the outcome — a theme throughout the West Coast swing. Left-hander Kris Bubic allowed five runs and couldn’t make it through five innings in a 6-3 loss to the Athletics in front of an announced 7,060 at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Royals (30-34) dropped three of four games to the AL West-leading Athletics (40-27), and they’ll head back to Kansas City having lost eight of nine.

Bubic allowed runs in each of the first three innings, including two home runs. For the entire outing, Bubic allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three homers, including two to Athletics left-handed hitting first baseman Matt Olson.

In his last two starts against the Athletics and Angels, Bubic gave up seven home runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi and Carlos Santana both hit home runs for the Royals, while Salvador Perez had two hits including a double.

