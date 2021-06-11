Migos’ new album includes a song named for Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives on the field before the start of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Sunday. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The hip-hop trio Migos released its first album in three years (Culture III) on Friday, and the longest song of the 19 tracks is one named after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The song is called “Mahomes.”

It opens with this: “S-U-C-C-E-S-S, havin’ success, B-L-E-S-S, yes.”

Later Migos sings:

“Huncho the chief, had to send it to Mahomes

“Franchise tag, everybody want a loan (Mahomes)”

That line is repeated as is this one:

“Franchise player, had to send it to Mahomes

“Never send it through your phone, had to get it on my own”

There is also a possible mention of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with this line: “Fast like a cheetah when I hit the gas, I’ma leave ‘em.”

This is just the latest example of Mahomes being a part of pop culture. Earlier this year, Mahomes was mentioned in a song by Drake.

I can’t embed the Migos song here, but if you’d like to listen, here is the link.