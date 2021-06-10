Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes nominated for a BET award

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the MVP trophy with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before speaking at a news conference in Miami. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) AP

Although he’s just 25 years old, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has a bunch of trophies.

Mahomes has won an NFL MVP award, a Super Bowl MVP award, a couple of ESPYs, a Pro Bowl MVP and a third-place trophy from his charity golf tournament.

Later this month, Mahomes may add to his trophy case as he has been nominated for an award at the BET Awards. That ”honors achievements in the Black community by celebrating the year’s best in music, entertainment, sports and activism.”

Billboard said Mahomes is up for Sportsman of the Year. Others in the running for the award are Lakers forward LeBron James, Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.

James won the award last year and Curry was the 2019 winner.

According to Billboard, the award show will be held June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air on BET on at 7 p.m. on June 28.