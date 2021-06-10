After Bobby Witt Jr.’s gaffe, Royals’ Mike Matheny tells of his own home-run miscue

Royals manager Mike Matheny AP

It’s no surprise to hear Royals manager Mike Matheny saw the video of the team’s top prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., being called out for not touching the plate after a home run.

That video from Tuesday night’s Double-A Northwest Arkansas game quickly went viral.

Matheny was asked Wednesday if Witt would be reminded about the need to touch the plate or if it was a subject that wouldn’t have to be mentioned.

“I don’t think he’s going to have to be told. I think the watching world has told him plenty,” Matheny said. “But we watched it happen the other day when a major-leaguer hit a home run and missed first base, right?”

Yep. On the same night as Witt’s gaffe, Pirates’ third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes missed first while rounding the bases on his home run.

That reminded Matheny of a game that took place on July 21, 1994 at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Twins were in town to face the Brewers, and Matheny was behind the plate in just his 28th big-league game.

In the second inning, Matheny crushed a home run off Jim Deshaies, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

“First home run in my career, I was watching it because it was in right field, and I was so shocked it went over,” Matheny said Wednesday. “I tripped and almost missed first base and I was too embarrassed to go back to make sure the umpire saw it. It does happen. You try to limit the times. Usually once is enough.”

Matheny later walked and hit a pair of doubles as the Brewers beat the Twins 7-3 that day. It was by far the best game of Matheny’s first season in the majors. It was also the last game that year with the Brewers as he was sent to Triple-A when Dave Valle was activated from the disabled list.

After that memorable game, Matheny told reporters in 1994: “I sure took some ribbing from these guys in the dugout. They’ll never let me forget it.”

Matheny said Wednesday he thinks Witt probably also will hear about it from manager Scott Thorman.

“I don’t think this is probably gonna need to be addressed anymore,” Matheny said. “I would imagine that Thor down at Northwest has had some fun with Bobby on this one. I’m certain the point was taken.