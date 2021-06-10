MoDOT mowers stumble across Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia on side of the road

There is one very happy Chiefs fan who owes a debt of gratitude to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

While mowing this week on the side of Interstate 670 in Lee’s Summit, workers saw a box and stopped their work to investigate.

Inside the package was a framed autographed jersey of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson along with a framed photo of Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. Both are Chiefs legends.

The box had an address on it, so it should get to the intended recipient, but not without a little help from MoDOT workers.

MoDOT tweeted photos of the stash of memorabilia:

Incredible Find: Crews mowing along I-470 @cityofLS stumbled upon a framed, autographed jersey of @Chiefs great & #HOF quarterback, Len Dawson and photo of TE Tony Gonzalez. The contents were inside a box w/ a delivery address. Wow. #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/axTqJWMvCY — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 9, 2021

A Twitter user responded to that message with a question about what would have happened it that had been Broncos memorabilia. MoDOT had a great answer.