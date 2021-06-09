Broncos’ Melvin Gordon: ‘We definitely aren’t talked about enough’ in AFC West

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

The Denver Broncos are coming off a last-place finish in the AFC West in 2020. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and have a cumulative 23-41 record during the last four years.

Since 2017, Denver is 8-16 in division games and four different quarterbacks have led the team in passing. The Broncos scoring offense has never been better than 24th in the NFL during that time.

But Broncos running back Melvin Gordon thinks things will change soon and it will surprise the NFL.

In an interview Wednesday on the Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Gordon said his team isn’t generating enough chatter among the AFC West teams, but he understands why.

“We definitely aren’t talked about enough, but it’s expected,” Gordon said, per NFL.com. “If you don’t win as many games as you should, people don’t bring you up. It is what it is. But it’s better that way. It gives us a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to give them a reason to talk about us. I know everyone there is working with a mindset to go get it. We have a lot of leaders back, we have a lot of guys back, and hopefully, we stay away from the injury bug. But I think with our offense going up against our defense every day. We got the pieces. ...

“Everybody has suited up on game day, been out there, and had their reps, so we’re young, but we’re not going to let that be an excuse to not do what we need to do. If we got to be the youngest team to go out there and go get it, then that’s what we’re going to be. We have the leaders to go out there and do what we need to do.”

Gordon then talked about the rest of the AFC West teams, noting how the Chiefs have star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off an excellent rookie season.

As for the Raiders, well, they have a nice new place to play in Las Vegas: Allegiant Stadium.

“So, yeah, we’re overlooked,” Gordon said. “You got Patty Mahomes over there. Herbert went and had the season he had. Like you said, the Raiders, they got that dope stadium. So it’s easy for us to go overlooked. That just is what it is. We’re in a tough division. Our division has got a lot going on at this point in time. But (if) we go out there and win games, a lot of things can change quickly.”

Gordon also said he believes the Broncos won’t get disgruntled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. You can read more about what he said here.