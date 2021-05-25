Broncos linebacker Von Miller is really tired of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher, 72, blocked Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to throw in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. jsleezer@kcstar.com

On Sept. 17, 2015, the iPhone 6S had just hit the market. “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd was the No. 1 song in the nation at that time, and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” debuted earlier in the month.

It’s also the last time the Denver Broncos beat the Chiefs.

It’s been 11 straight wins for the Chiefs over their AFC West rival, a fact that Denver linebacker Von Miller, 32, knows all too well.

Miller, who missed the entire 2020 season because of a tendon injury, met with the media in Denver on Monday, and brought up the losing streak to the Chiefs when asked about his leadership skills and welcoming new players to the team.

Making sure the new guys feel like they are part of the Broncos is a key, he said, so they feel comfortable. That way they will play their very best and help Denver succeed and perhaps finally get past the Chiefs.

“When the Broncos are doing good, I’m doing good. So we’re all kind of tied into this thing together. I just want to win and compete,” Miller said.

“We lost to the Kansas City Chiefs five years in a row! I want to change that (stuff). I’m trying to change it and you’ve got to be a great teammate, you’ve got to be a great leader to get us over the hump.”

Miller didn’t say “stuff,” but you can probably guess what word it was.

The Chiefs play host to the Broncos on Dec. 5 and will travel to Denver on Jan. 9.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has never lost to the Broncos, was at Texas Tech and preparing to face Arkansas the last time Denver beat Kansas City. In fact, he celebrated his 20th birthday on Sept. 17, 2015.