Royals minor-league pitcher gets wild, unlikely out. ‘You got everything on that play’

Tuesday was a weird day up and down the Royals organization.

First baseman Carlos Santana was ruled out on a strange interference call against the Angels. Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. was called out for not stepping on home plate — after hitting a home run for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

But the most bizarre play happened in Triple-A Omaha’s game at St. Paul.

Pitcher Gabe Speier attempted to backhand a line drive. The ball was hit so hard it knocked Speier’s glove off his hand and into the air. The ball came out of the glove and Speier located it, grabbed it off the bounce and thew to first to get the out.

“Couldn’t do it again if he tried,” one announcer said. The other broadcaster added: “You got everything on that play.”

Indeed, this play was unlike any you’ve probably seen:

Gabe Speier



What a play by the @Royals pitcher for @OMAStormChasers. pic.twitter.com/OJGPVKDFC5 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 9, 2021

Add this to the oddities of the night: Storm Chaser’s announcer Jake Eisenberg caught a foul ball while broadcasting the game: