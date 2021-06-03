Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs receiving group as third-best in NFL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrate Kelce’s touchdown in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo notes the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be the NFL’s best wide receiver-tight end combo.

But in his rankings of the best overall receiving groups for the 2021 season, the Chiefs were third behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Palazzolo’s chief concern with the Chiefs’ unit is the rest of the receiving group after Hill and Kelce.

“The question in Kansas City is what happens after the big two,” Palazzolo wrote. “Mecole Hardman has sprinkled in his fair share of big plays out of the slot and on gimmick plays. Demarcus Robinson has 194 targets since 2017, but he’s yet to grade above 61.9 as a receiver. Byron Pringle also returns after grading at 63.4 and 55.3 as a receiver in each of the last two years, respectively. The Chiefs drafted Cornell Powell in the fifth round, and he has a legitimate opportunity to compete for snaps on the outside right away. He brings good releases and size to the equation and he graded at 75.1 overall last year at Clemson.”

The Chiefs are not the only AFC West team to make the rankings. The Broncos are No. 6.

“Broncos’ wide receivers have as much potential as any in the league,” Palazzolo wrote.

