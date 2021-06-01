Six players make CBS Sports’ list of top 100 NFL players, including two in top five

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown reception with Patrick Mahomes (15) Tyreek Hill (10) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. AP

This won’t provide fuel for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ competitive fire.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 players in the NFL and Mahomes is No. 1. He is one of six Chiefs players who made the list.

The others are: tight end Travis Kelce (No. 5), receiver Tyreek Hill (No. 13), defensive lineman Chris Jones (No. 30), safety Tyrann Mathieu (No. 34), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (No. 100).

New tackle Orlando Brown was among the players who just missed the list.

“There are five quarterbacks in the top 10, with Patrick Mahomes at the top,” Prisco wrote. “The others are (Aaron) Rodgers, Tom Brady, (Russell) Wilson and Josh Allen. That doesn’t even include Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who was a top 10 player last year after earning MVP honors in 2019.”

Here is what Prisco wrote about Mahomes, who was fourth in the NFL’s top 100 a year ago: “Even though he didn’t win a second straight Super Bowl, he’s still the best quarterback in the league. He would be the first pick in any open draft of the league’s players.”

As for Sneed, Prisco wrote: “Some might be surprised to see him on this list. They shouldn’t be. As a rookie, he was outstanding in coverage for the Chiefs. In his second season, he will be a Pro Bowl player.”

