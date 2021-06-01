For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Marlins Man donned a Kansas City Royals jersey on Monday — at Sluggerrr’s insistence

Laurence Leavy, more commonly known as Marlins Man, attended Wichita State’s 72-69 victory over Temple at Koch Arena on Thursday. He said he will be back in Wichita on April 14 for the Wind Surge’s home opener.
Laurence Leavy, more commonly known as Marlins Man, attended Wichita State’s 72-69 victory over Temple at Koch Arena on Thursday. He said he will be back in Wichita on April 14 for the Wind Surge’s home opener. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

A year ago, Laurence Leavy paid to have his cutout placed behind home at Kauffman Stadium.

Leavy, who is known to fans at Marlins Man, later had a Royals jersey dropped on his cutout by KC’s mascot, Sluggerrr, during a game last year.

On Monday night, Sluggerrr did it again.

Only this time Marlins Man was in the stands for the Royals-Pirates game. He was seated as usual behind the plate when he put on the jersey. That drew applause from the crowd at Kauffman Stadium:

As Bally Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre noted, Marlins Man wasn’t wearing a Miami jersey. It was an orange Royals jersey:

Marlins Man also had fun with Sluggerrr:

Leavy first came to be known during the 2014 World Series when he stood out at Kauffman Stadium.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service