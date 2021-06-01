For Pete's Sake
Marlins Man donned a Kansas City Royals jersey on Monday — at Sluggerrr’s insistence
A year ago, Laurence Leavy paid to have his cutout placed behind home at Kauffman Stadium.
Leavy, who is known to fans at Marlins Man, later had a Royals jersey dropped on his cutout by KC’s mascot, Sluggerrr, during a game last year.
On Monday night, Sluggerrr did it again.
Only this time Marlins Man was in the stands for the Royals-Pirates game. He was seated as usual behind the plate when he put on the jersey. That drew applause from the crowd at Kauffman Stadium:
As Bally Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre noted, Marlins Man wasn’t wearing a Miami jersey. It was an orange Royals jersey:
Marlins Man also had fun with Sluggerrr:
Leavy first came to be known during the 2014 World Series when he stood out at Kauffman Stadium.
