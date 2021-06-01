Marlins Man donned a Kansas City Royals jersey on Monday — at Sluggerrr’s insistence

Laurence Leavy, more commonly known as Marlins Man, attended Wichita State’s 72-69 victory over Temple at Koch Arena on Thursday. He said he will be back in Wichita on April 14 for the Wind Surge’s home opener. The Wichita Eagle

A year ago, Laurence Leavy paid to have his cutout placed behind home at Kauffman Stadium.

Leavy, who is known to fans at Marlins Man, later had a Royals jersey dropped on his cutout by KC’s mascot, Sluggerrr, during a game last year.

On Monday night, Sluggerrr did it again.

Only this time Marlins Man was in the stands for the Royals-Pirates game. He was seated as usual behind the plate when he put on the jersey. That drew applause from the crowd at Kauffman Stadium:

As Bally Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre noted, Marlins Man wasn’t wearing a Miami jersey. It was an orange Royals jersey:

@marlins_man great running into you last night in KC. You’re a great ambassador for the sport and you know KC loves to see you! pic.twitter.com/fFmcbwEF4p — Brian Hadfield (@BrianHadfield) June 1, 2021

Marlins Man also had fun with Sluggerrr:

Leavy first came to be known during the 2014 World Series when he stood out at Kauffman Stadium.