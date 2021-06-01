Kansas City Royals fans loved Adalberto Mondesi’s majestic bat flip after home run

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

First, here are the particulars of Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s two-run home run in Monday night’s win over the Pirates.

Estimated distance: 417 feet

Exit velocity: 109.8 mph

Launch angle: 33 degrees

It was a no-doubter and Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler had a great reaction with the “oh my gosh:”

Equally nice: the bat flip that followed the home run:

Go ahead and watch it a few more times, we won't stop you.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/zaBNRz2uEB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 1, 2021

Royals staff photographer Jason Hanna perfectly captured the bat flip:

Fans loved seeing Mondesi savor the moment and flip his bat. Here is what they were saying on Twitter:

Mondesi! Loved the bat flip. Let’s go! — aaron chavis (@AChavis17) June 1, 2021

It was the bat flip for me! Mondi BOMB! #Royals — Sarah Blattner (@Blatt_Kat11) June 1, 2021

Bat flip of the year, counts — KC Royals (26-26) (@RaulMondesi9) June 1, 2021

Good rotation, perfect amount of walking before the flip, my only notes are since his torso is faced toward the dugout maybe pump them up or look towards them like “oh yeah I just did that” overall I give it a 9.3 — Kelly the bat flip expert (@Kellyyy691) June 1, 2021

HANG IT IN THE LOUVE!!! https://t.co/PRMji0mjRt — Mike Vamosi (@MikeVmos) June 1, 2021

Mondesi with a sexy bat flip as he takes a trip to Dong Town. #TogetherRoyal — Captain William Corker US Space Force (@WillCorker) June 1, 2021

Love this bat flip — Carson Hudkins Royals RS (26-26) (@Carson_Hudkins) June 1, 2021