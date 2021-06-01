For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals fans loved Adalberto Mondesi’s majestic bat flip after home run
First, here are the particulars of Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s two-run home run in Monday night’s win over the Pirates.
- Estimated distance: 417 feet
- Exit velocity: 109.8 mph
- Launch angle: 33 degrees
It was a no-doubter and Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler had a great reaction with the “oh my gosh:”
Equally nice: the bat flip that followed the home run:
Royals staff photographer Jason Hanna perfectly captured the bat flip:
Fans loved seeing Mondesi savor the moment and flip his bat. Here is what they were saying on Twitter:
