For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Kansas City Royals fans loved Adalberto Mondesi’s majestic bat flip after home run

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP

First, here are the particulars of Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s two-run home run in Monday night’s win over the Pirates.

It was a no-doubter and Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler had a great reaction with the “oh my gosh:”

Equally nice: the bat flip that followed the home run:

Royals staff photographer Jason Hanna perfectly captured the bat flip:

Fans loved seeing Mondesi savor the moment and flip his bat. Here is what they were saying on Twitter:

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service