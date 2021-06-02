Will Shields thinks Chiefs’ new offensive line will get better as season progresses

The Chiefs’ offensive line has undergone a massive overhaul this offseason.

Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher were released. But the Chiefs added Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe, Kyle Long and draft picks Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

NFL pundits believe the Chiefs offensive line has gone from a liability in Super Bowl LV to one of the best in the league.

Will Shields, the Hall of Fame guard who played his entire 14 season career with the Chiefs, told Sports Illustrated’s Arrowhead Report that he likes the moves general manager Brett Veach has made.

“I think they’ve done a good job,” Shields told Arrowhead Report. “I mean, it’s one of those things where you say, ‘Well, what’s the issue? What are they trying to build?’ And then they come back and go, ‘Well, we’re going to add a guy that’s a Pro Bowl talent where a guy was a Pro Bowl talent or All-Pro talent.’”

Shields said the offseason work will help the new linemen get comfortable with each other. And he sees an upside to the line.

“Can they mesh? Can they pull it together?” Shields said. “I think, because of the talent that’s around them, that you can’t help but to get better. I think that’s what’s going to be the cohesiveness that they’re going to have to build right now during the offseason to get them to where they want to go.”

You can read more of what Shields had to say here.