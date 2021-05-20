Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman beat NFL foes in 40-yard race for charity

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It wasn’t a race in the truest sense, but Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman still whipped the competition.

The paper-towel maker Bounty held a race among four speedy NFL players to determine who was the quickest. It was a way to play off Bounty’s tag line: the quicker picker-upper.

Hardman, Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Buccaneers linebacker Devin White were all timed in a 40-yard dash but not against one another. It doesn’t appear they were even at the same location.

It didn’t matter.

Hardman won in a time of 4.22, followed by Suggs (4.26), White (4.37) and Jefferson (4.50).

“The clock don’t lie: 4.22,” Hardman said, “the quickest you will ever see.”

Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill might disagree with that statement, but those two already have raced so we all know the Cheetah is the fastest.

Here is a video of the competition from Bounty and it apparently was for charity:

ICYMI: We have the full playback of the quickest race of 2021 here! A huge thank you to @MecoleHardman4 @DevinWhite__40 @__RUGGS @JJettas2 and @BleacherReport! We had a blast! The Quicker Pick has arrived! pic.twitter.com/KTwDD57Xvv — Bounty (@Bounty) May 20, 2021

After this win, maybe Hardman will look for a rematch with Hill.