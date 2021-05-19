Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain touched by Kansas City Royals fans’ support, bashes MLB replay

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain acknowledges the crowd’s applause as he comes up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Cain is a former Royals player. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Major League Baseball’s replay challenge giveth and taketh away.

On Sunday, Royals manager Mike Matheny was fuming after a replay review upheld a safe call that gave the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 win.

The Royals’ next game was Tuesday against the Brewers and a replay went KC’s way. With two outs in the eighth inning, second baseman Whit Merrifield scored the game’s first run on a single by left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

It was a close play at the plate but Merrifield was called safe. The Brewers challenged the call and if it had gone their way, the inning would have been over. Instead, the call stood and the Royals scored again for a 2-0 win.

Here is the play:

Btm 8th - Brewers challenge call that Whit Merrifield is safe at home plate; call stands, runner is safe. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/Qrx4BMkv9L — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) May 19, 2021

After the game, Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain was asked about replay reviews. Cain didn’t hold back in his criticism.

“Yeah, I gave up on that,” Cain said. “I just gave up on replay. The situation is what it is. They’re gonna make whatever call they feel. There’s no point on harping on it because it’s a waste of energy, honestly. Because they’ve got every angle possible and still get it wrong most of the time, so hey, what can you do?”

Cain, who played for the Royals from 2011-17 before signing as a free agent with Milwaukee, was asked about the reaction from fans at Kauffman Stadium when he stepped to the plate on Tuesday.

As Royals fans applauded, with many giving him a standing ovation, Cain doffed his batting helmet. It reminded Cain, who was part of two World Series teams including the 2015 champions, of when KC fans serenaded him during a Brewers-Royals game three years ago.

“Honestly I wasn’t expecting it, you know, because we kind of did that in 2018,” Cain said. “So, yeah, once again the fans were showing some love, showing how much they appreciate what we all did while I was here, and like I said, it just puts a big smile on my face to feel appreciated like that, so definitely another special, special day for me.”