For Pete's Sake
Lorenzo Cain gets ovation and hug from Royals’ Salvador Perez in return to Kansas City
In 2014-and 2015, the Royals won a lot of games, including a World Series championship, and catcher Salvador Perez shared a lot of Instagram videos of him tormenting teammate Lorenzo Cain.
Perez often referred to Cain as his hermano (brother), and that sibling love was on display Tuesday night. Cain, now a member of the Brewers, returned to Kansas City as Milwaukee opened a two-game series with the Royals.
Before the game, Perez gave Cain a bear hug on the field:
There was a 21-minute rain delay in the second inning, and Perez and Cain were clowning around in their respective dugouts.
It wasn’t just Perez who was glad to see Cain. If those two are like brothers, then Cain is a favorite son to Royals fans.
They gave Cain, who was the MVP of the 2014 ALCS, a nice ovation when he stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning:
That smile is just one of the things Royals fans miss about Cain.
