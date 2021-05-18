Lorenzo Cain gets ovation and hug from Royals’ Salvador Perez in return to Kansas City

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain aknowledges the crowd’s applause as he comes up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Cain is a former Royals player. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

In 2014-and 2015, the Royals won a lot of games, including a World Series championship, and catcher Salvador Perez shared a lot of Instagram videos of him tormenting teammate Lorenzo Cain.

Perez often referred to Cain as his hermano (brother), and that sibling love was on display Tuesday night. Cain, now a member of the Brewers, returned to Kansas City as Milwaukee opened a two-game series with the Royals.

Before the game, Perez gave Cain a bear hug on the field:

Perez sees Cain and you knew how this would go pic.twitter.com/gQQDCbtvWL — Greg Schaum (@Greg_Schaum) May 18, 2021

There was a 21-minute rain delay in the second inning, and Perez and Cain were clowning around in their respective dugouts.

It wasn’t just Perez who was glad to see Cain. If those two are like brothers, then Cain is a favorite son to Royals fans.

They gave Cain, who was the MVP of the 2014 ALCS, a nice ovation when he stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning:

Very, very cool.



Lo Cain gets a standing ovation from Royals fans in his return to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/7REZFEp4fj — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 19, 2021

That smile is just one of the things Royals fans miss about Cain.