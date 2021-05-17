Eric Fisher admits it was ‘tough to watch’ Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) was all smiles after the Chiefs’ captured the AFC Championship by defeating the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The timing of Eric Fisher’s Achilles injury couldn’t have been worse.

With the Chiefs cruising in the AFC Championship Game, Fisher went down in the second half with a torn Achilles tendon. He missed Super Bowl LV, and after the season was cut by the Chiefs.

Fisher, a left tackle, signed a free-agent deal with the Colts last week and in a news conference with the media in Indianapolis and was asked how he thought he was playing at the time of the injury.

“I’m not going to critique myself but I thought I was playing at one of the highest levels I’ve played at,” Fisher said.

“One of the things that drove me nuts about the injury was where I was at in my career. Injuries, you can’t control. Obviously, it’s a part of the game and it’s something that happens and it is what it is. But yeah, it was a pretty big bummer to be a thousand snaps-plus deep into the season and for that to happen when you’re so close to the trophy there.

“But it is what is. That’s life. It’s about how you control it. But I’m excited to get healthy, get back to work and keep on rolling.”

Fisher’s absence in Super Bowl LV was felt as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure from the Buccaneers defense.

Although he was unable to play in the big game, Fisher was at Raymond James Stadium. And he was miserable.

“Yeah, sitting up in the stands, it was tough to watch to know that the quarterback that I was protecting was running around there,” Fisher said. “It was tough to watch, especially you know, I like being a consistent player, so to not be available to do my job for that team, it was tough. It just makes me want to get back and stay healthy and just continue to do, or continue to play, high-level football for a team. I’m excited for it.”

The Super Bowl marked the end of Fisher’s eight-year tenure with the Chiefs, because the team released him and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz in March.

Fisher acknowledged there are uncertainties following an injury, so being let go by the Chiefs wasn’t a shock.

“As soon as I got the call I was being cut, it was an automatic reset in my brain of like I’m nowhere near being done, I feel like I got a lot of years left in me,” Fisher said. “I was actually thinking about that this morning driving back from rehab. It’s going to be an awesome reset for myself and a fresh slate, keep working and finish the second half of my career off on a good start. I’ve been thinking about that and I’m excited to kind of have that reset.”

By signing with the Colts, Fisher is staying in the AFC and is moving about seven hours east to Indiana. Indianapolis, which has made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, is a good fit for Fisher, he said.

“It seemed right from the start,” Fisher said. “I’m a Midwest guy. I grew up in Michigan. I’ve been in Kansas City the last eight years. So I’m a big Midwest guy. I like that it’s close to my home state, and I think it is just a great organization.

“I have a connection with (Colts GM/former Chiefs executive) Chris Ballard. He brought me in and trusted me to get the job done, and I’m looking forward to that challenge and everything that comes along with it. Obviously, it’s a long season.

“There ‘s ups and downs of every season, and I think this is an organization that obviously is a playoff team. It’s a contender to go the distance here. I’m looking forward to being a part of that. Obviously, left tackle is a big role of that. It seemed right. Everything lined up, it worked out and I’m excited for the opportunity and excited to get to work.”