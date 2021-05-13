Kansas City fans sound off after Royals’ losing streak reaches 11 games

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) is greeted by Jorge Soler after scoring during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The good vibes Royals fans felt about the team’s fast start to the season have disappeared like ballplayers walking into the cornfield in “Field of Dreams.”

The Tigers, who started Thursday with the worst record in Major League Baseball, finished a three-game sweep of the Royals with a 4-3 win in Detroit.

It was the 11th straight loss for the Royals, who haven’t won a game since beating the Twins on May 1.

Through Wednesday, the Royals were 11th in runs scored in the American League in May, had hit into the most double plays (11) and had the worst ERA (6.33).

Third baseman Hunter Dozier is hitless in his last 30 at-bats, while outfielder Jorge Soler has a .178 average in May. Ryan O’Hearn is batting .195. Thursday’s starter, Daniel Lynch, allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings and he has a 15.75 ERA. The Royals bullpen, heading into Thursday, had a 4.90 ERA.

So there are plenty of reasons for the struggles, and fans expressed their displeasure about the losing streak. Here’s a sample of what’s being said.

I have officially changed my relationship status with the #Royals to "It's Complicated" — Alex Boyer (@AlexBoyerKC) May 13, 2021

The doubleheader promos from Bally Sports sound like a threat at this point. #Royals — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) May 13, 2021

A Reddit user wrote: “What will it take for them to make some moves and to make it a better one than putting (Jakob) Junis in the pen?”

Another Royals fan on Reddit wrote: “I don’t care if it’s a rebuild year or not. No major league team or manager should lose 11 straight and just continue pushing on like nothing is wrong. Something is wrong. Somebody has gotta go. Just get some new faces up here. I’d rather watch them lose while giving new guys ML experience than to watch ML bums just continue to get paid millions for doing literally nothing.”

At what point do the jobs of Mike Matheny & Cal Eldred come into question? 11 losses? 15? 20? When does accountability set in? #Royals — Joel Wagler (@jawsrecliner) May 13, 2021

The sad sack Royals go to 11... pic.twitter.com/pSMYqiAQrd — Steve Seifert (@steveseifert) May 13, 2021

Will we ever win again? Probably not — Brett Fletchall (@fletchall0) May 13, 2021

Another Reddit user wrote: “Chicago series basically decides the season. If we get swept or lose 3 of 4, it’s already over no matter what. Sweep them or win 3 of 4, and we’re right back in it. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see a team who’s lost 11 straight going to Chicago and winning even 1 game. “

At least our football team is good — (@WillFlanigan) May 13, 2021

I think I preferred the cant hit with the bases loaded #Royals offense over the always hitting into double plays version. — Josh Hall (@KG_Cocidius) May 13, 2021

On Reddit, a fan wrote: “Yeah the Tigers series was the opportunity to right the ship. Instead, The ship exploded, caught on fire, got nuked, sank to the bottom of the ocean, and then was attacked by Cthulhu.”

11 straight losses after being the best team in baseball is so KC lol. Horrible. https://t.co/X0aHQ1YXbc — Ben Weber (@BeniWeber) May 13, 2021

Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez, Ryan OHearn, and Hanser Alberto need to go. #Royals — Nick (@nickwhartonkc) May 13, 2021