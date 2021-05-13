Kansas City Royals lose 11th in a row as Daniel Lynch turns in another short outing

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The Kansas City Royals got a very encouraging outing out of a left-handed starter who’d experienced some growing pains earlier this spring, but it wasn’t the pitcher who started the game.

The Detroit Tigers chased Royals starter Daniel Lynch before the end of the third inning, and Kris Bubic turned in another sparkling performance in long relief with five scoreless innings that included six strikeouts.

But the Royals offense sputtered for most the day in a 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon in front of an announced 7,369 at Comerica Park. The Royals’ losing streak extended to 11 consecutive games, and they’ve now been swept in three consecutive series by divisional opponents.

The Royals (16-20) will continue their road trip with a doubleheader on Friday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox swept three games from the Royals last week in Kansas City.

Lynch (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. All four of the runs he allowed came in the second inning when eight men came to the plate against Lynch.

Lynch has made three starts since the Royals called him up and moved Jakob Junis into the bullpen. Lynch has allowed 15 runs (14 earned runs) on 18 hits and five walks in eight innings.

Bubic, who pitched very well in relief of Lynch last weekend, appeared to be a candidate to start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader in Chicago.

A member of the starting rotation last season, Bubic threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit and three walks in his previous outing against the White Sox.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 5, while shortstop Nicky Lopez went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Royals scored two runs in the ninth inning to pull within a run, and they had the tying run on first base in the form of Jarrod Dyson as pinch runner for Salvador Perez. Benintendi struck out swinging to end the game.

The Royals left 11 men on base and went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

This story will be updated.