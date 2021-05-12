Chargers poke fun at Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City BBQ in schedule video

The NFL’s annual schedule release is the one day of the year when all 32 social-media teams have an opportunity to show off their creativity.

Each team usually puts out a fun video (or two) when unveiling that season’s schedule.

Humor is a key element in these videos, and social-media teams can try being kitschy, cute, sentimental or snarky.

On Wednesday night, the Chargers went the snarky route, poking fun at every team they play. That was certainly the case when it came to Los Angeles’ first of two games against the Chiefs.

The Chargers video includes a Kermit the Frog (a clear reference to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ voice) and unflattering Yelp reviews of Kansas City barbecue restaurants.

That includes: “Absolutely horrible! Some the worst BBQ IN TOWN! This place used to be good!”

In the other game of the season, the Chargers called Kansas City the “chefs,” which was hardly original.

Here is the video, which also does a good job of poking fun at the Raiders, Broncos and LA’s other opponents:

should we REALLY make our schedule release video a powerpoint?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/ePBMGFNJz1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chargers posted a thread of 2021 opponents as Pop-Tarts and used ketchup on a Pop-Tart, which was clearly a reference to Mahomes: