Chiefs GM Brett Veach jokes Eric Stonestreet got sneak peek at Kansas City’s schedule

Actor Eric Stonestreet watches the Kansas City Chiefs warm up before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Well, this is quite a story.

Actor Eric Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kansas native/K-State graduate/Big Slick co-host, was one of three people to receive an email from the NFL with the Chiefs’ 2021 schedule.

The reason Stonestreet was included? He’s good friends with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Amazing, right? It’s not true, of course. But Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spun that story Wednesday during a chat on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“They give you the email with about 30 warnings that if you leak it, there will be serious ramifications,” Veach said about having early access to the schedule. “I can say this though, there are only three people that have the schedule in our department. That would be myself, coach (Andy) Reid and Eric Stonestreet. So what you can do to at least protect me a little bit here so I don’t get in trouble, any information you need Chiefs-related, just give Eric a text and that way we’ll keep it clean.”

Eisen played along with the joke and said Stonestreet wouldn’t leak any schedule information because he wouldn’t want to upset “RGI,” aka Roger Goodell.

This was a fun exchange:

The Week 1 #NFL schedule is out and we talked to @Chiefs GM Brett Veach about the defending AFC champs' opener vs. the #Browns:#NFLScheduleRelease #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/C0xi99Pwn2 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 12, 2021

Stonestreet responded by kidding that he’s one of four people with the schedule.

It’s 4 people, Brett. You forgot Clark Hunt. https://t.co/Q5DKT8d4Yq — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 12, 2021