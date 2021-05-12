For Pete's Sake
Idea of facing Kansas City Chiefs in opener brings back bad memories for Browns fans
Browns fans had mixed emotions upon learning Cleveland will face the Chiefs in the opening Sunday of the 2021 season.
Some are excited for the season to start against the two-time defending AFC champions. Others are wary about facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
More than a few fans recalled some historical moments they’d rather forget against the Chiefs.
For one, there was Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne’s heroics in securing the AFC Divisional playoff win against the Browns in January:
Browns fans apparently haven’t gotten over the hit by Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen that caused receiver Rashard Higgins to fumble out of the end zone. Sorensen wasn’t flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit, infuriating Cleveland fans.
Others flashed back to the 2002 season opener when Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd tossed his helmet in celebration during the final play of the game. The Chiefs got one untimed down after the penalty and kicked a field goal to win 40-39.
Here’s a bit more on what Browns fans are saying about facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
