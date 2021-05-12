Idea of facing Kansas City Chiefs in opener brings back bad memories for Browns fans

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, left, runs for a big gain late in Sunday’s game against the Browns. He fell just short of the first down, but the Chiefs picked it up on the next play. rsugg@kcstar.com

Browns fans had mixed emotions upon learning Cleveland will face the Chiefs in the opening Sunday of the 2021 season.

Some are excited for the season to start against the two-time defending AFC champions. Others are wary about facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

More than a few fans recalled some historical moments they’d rather forget against the Chiefs.

For one, there was Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne’s heroics in securing the AFC Divisional playoff win against the Browns in January:

Damn it Tony. Stop bringing it up. — Travis Hobbs (@TravisHobbs36) May 12, 2021

Sorry, but there's no way the #Browns come in and beat Chad Henne at Arrowhead in September... https://t.co/fNCrup3SNc — 10-cent Beer Nite ️ (@10centBeerNite) May 12, 2021

Seeing KC for #Browns week 1 reminds me of how bizarre that playoff loss was....Kareem running like a bat outta hell but only getting 6 carries, the blown call on Hollywood fumble, Chad freakin Henne....still not over it!! — Ben Toplek (@bennyt81) May 12, 2021

Browns fans apparently haven’t gotten over the hit by Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen that caused receiver Rashard Higgins to fumble out of the end zone. Sorensen wasn’t flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit, infuriating Cleveland fans.

Y’all bringing your own refs again ?

pic.twitter.com/SV2tJodiYH — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) May 12, 2021

Browns never win their season opener. It would be fantastic if they win by getting revenge on the Chiefs and Sorensen — The Doge Pound Browns (@DogeBrowns) May 12, 2021

If the NFL decides that the Chiefs can continue to employ helmet to helmet hits against the Browns, Week 1 looks like a tough matchup. — David Zavac (@DavidZavac) May 12, 2021

Others flashed back to the 2002 season opener when Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd tossed his helmet in celebration during the final play of the game. The Chiefs got one untimed down after the penalty and kicked a field goal to win 40-39.

@Browns please educate the entire team about the importance of leaving your helmet on until time expires. Been down this road with the @Chiefs before....other than that LFG!!!!! #DawgPound #Browns — Andrew Hoy (@RandallFC) May 12, 2021

No Dwayne Rudd to spoil another chiefs opener — Kevin Glass (@Cthruglass21) May 12, 2021

Shootout week 1 with the Chiefs for the opener. No Rudd helmet toss this time though — RBs dont matter!!! (@shawn00785) May 12, 2021

Chin straps will be glued on for this game #Browns pic.twitter.com/tJS9fPfWDe — PaulieDubs (@browns_irish) May 12, 2021

Here’s a bit more on what Browns fans are saying about facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:

They are doing whatever they can to keep the Browns from winning their first week 1 game in years. — Josh Bendure (@Jrbendure) May 12, 2021

Revenge day — DeliriousNomad (@Delirious_Nomad) May 12, 2021

Nah it’ll set the tone we lose to them make it to the afc championship game they have to the come to the dog pound and we win by 49 then we go on to the Super Bowl to beat the bucs — Wesley (@Wesley75637542) May 12, 2021

We need to look BIG picture on this. This could have seeding implications come playoffs. Who does not want a Conf Champ game in Cleveland and not KC? This game is about seeding amd not redemption!! #Browns #SuperBowl — Edward Stange (@EdStange) May 12, 2021