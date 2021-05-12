Chiefs’ Kyle Long stumbles into Kansas City border squabble, tries making amends

Kyle Long went on injured reserve and retired following his release by the Chicago Bears in 2019. It appears his comeback will come with the Kansas City Chiefs. Associated Press

Offensive lineman Kyle Long isn’t the first player to learn about the state-line squabble by tweeting something benign shortly after joining the Chiefs. And he likely won’t be the last either.

Long likely didn’t think much of it when he shared this thought Thursday on Twitter: “I’m enjoying Kansas.”

When it comes time to play his first game with the Chiefs, Long will be in the state of Missouri, a fact some fans pointed out. Others simply made the case for Missouri being a better state than Kansas.

Many fans felt the need to respond to Long’s message. This is a sample of what was shared on Twitter:

Ugh! Geography is worth your weight in GOLD here. Learn it. The Kansas City Chiefs play football in MISSOURI. Kansas City Missouri. Arrowhead Stadium is in MISSOURI. You Kansas live in Kansas but you play in MISSOURI. — Darrell Hornick (@ibmedwh) May 11, 2021

When you're ready to slide down to Lake of the Ozarks let me know. pic.twitter.com/7gd8Shp8aN — Richard (@Zacuda) May 6, 2021

Isn't Kansas City in Missouri?if your in Kansas look for Dorothy. — mac (@cardsplaceinchi) May 6, 2021

I'm here for the comments, "the KC Chiefs are in Missouri, not Kansas." If you're interested in the history, & rivalry, the video link explains. The Missouri city of Kansas City came first. The state was later named after Kansas City, Missouri. https://t.co/2ITh26Yn9F pic.twitter.com/gfWi7E1UvQ — Connie Jo (@cjkc_life09) May 7, 2021

Come on over to KCMO. That’s where the fun is at — Nick Herrera (@Nick_Herrera34) May 7, 2021

IT’S KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — luxueux (@JustAnOriginal) May 7, 2021

As the negative comments piled up, Long thought a clarification on where he is living would help quell the storm.

I know, just preparing you. It’s a thing. — ＢΛＬΛＫΛＹ (@bl8kr_) May 7, 2021

It soon dawned on Long that there would be no way to placate some of these Chiefs fans as he wrote: “This is a very strange response to someone saying they enjoy the new state they live in. Not trying to make enemies, but definitely finding some crazies.”

So, Long decided to stay off the topic for a few days.

I’ll return to twitter after I read some more literature on Kansas and Missouri hate one another so deeply. Until then I’ll be training for my job in Kansas City I hope you all enjoy your evening pic.twitter.com/qU2eROIl9U — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 7, 2021

On Tuesday, he tried to even the score in the minds of fans, and they loved it:

I already love this guy. — Dani Jayhawk (@DSforKU) May 11, 2021

This guy already gets us. https://t.co/uYMIJZ7NSB — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) May 11, 2021

Been with the Chiefs for 2 months and already one of my favorite Twitter follows. — NKCChief (@NKCChief) May 11, 2021

Long asked if that tweet did the trick, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a laugh: