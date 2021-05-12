For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Kyle Long stumbles into Kansas City border squabble, tries making amends
Offensive lineman Kyle Long isn’t the first player to learn about the state-line squabble by tweeting something benign shortly after joining the Chiefs. And he likely won’t be the last either.
Long likely didn’t think much of it when he shared this thought Thursday on Twitter: “I’m enjoying Kansas.”
When it comes time to play his first game with the Chiefs, Long will be in the state of Missouri, a fact some fans pointed out. Others simply made the case for Missouri being a better state than Kansas.
Many fans felt the need to respond to Long’s message. This is a sample of what was shared on Twitter:
As the negative comments piled up, Long thought a clarification on where he is living would help quell the storm.
It soon dawned on Long that there would be no way to placate some of these Chiefs fans as he wrote: “This is a very strange response to someone saying they enjoy the new state they live in. Not trying to make enemies, but definitely finding some crazies.”
So, Long decided to stay off the topic for a few days.
On Tuesday, he tried to even the score in the minds of fans, and they loved it:
Long asked if that tweet did the trick, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a laugh:
Comments