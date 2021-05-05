Watch Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez hit his longest home run of Statcast era

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Royals a lead over the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The Salvy Splash postgame celebrations haven’t returned in 2021, but Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a different one during Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

Perez drove in two of the Royals three runs in the game, with one coming on the bizarre out call by umpire Angel Hernandez on Salvy’s RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Perez crushed a Sam Hentges pitch and sent it into the fountains. Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said: “A grown man hit that ball.”

Absolutely no doubt about that Salvy splash. #TogetherRoyal

Here are a few notes from the Royals about Perez’s home run:

The ball traveled an estimated 460 feet, per Statcast. That is Perez’s longest-hit home run since Statcast was introduced in 2015.

It was the longest by a Royal since Jorge Soler’s 465-foot shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

Perez’s homer had an exit velocity of 114.2 mph, the hardest-hit home run by a Royal since Soler’s 115.1 mph exit velocity on a homer on April 10, 2019.