For Pete’s Sake

Watch Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez hit his longest home run of Statcast era

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Royals a lead over the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Royals a lead over the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann AP

The Salvy Splash postgame celebrations haven’t returned in 2021, but Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a different one during Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

Perez drove in two of the Royals three runs in the game, with one coming on the bizarre out call by umpire Angel Hernandez on Salvy’s RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Perez crushed a Sam Hentges pitch and sent it into the fountains. Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said: “A grown man hit that ball.”

Here are a few notes from the Royals about Perez’s home run:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
