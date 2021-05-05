For Pete's Sake
Watch Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez hit his longest home run of Statcast era
The Salvy Splash postgame celebrations haven’t returned in 2021, but Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a different one during Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Cleveland.
Perez drove in two of the Royals three runs in the game, with one coming on the bizarre out call by umpire Angel Hernandez on Salvy’s RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Perez crushed a Sam Hentges pitch and sent it into the fountains. Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said: “A grown man hit that ball.”
Here are a few notes from the Royals about Perez’s home run:
- The ball traveled an estimated 460 feet, per Statcast. That is Perez’s longest-hit home run since Statcast was introduced in 2015.
- It was the longest by a Royal since Jorge Soler’s 465-foot shot on Aug. 3, 2019.
- Perez’s homer had an exit velocity of 114.2 mph, the hardest-hit home run by a Royal since Soler’s 115.1 mph exit velocity on a homer on April 10, 2019.
