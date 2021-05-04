Kansas City Royals lose third straight for first time this year as bullpen backfires

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Josh Naylor during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The Kansas City Royals bullpen gave up four runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians broke open a tie game and handed their guest a second consecutive loss on Tuesday night.

Relief pitcher Josh Staumont, who entered the night having allowed only one run this season, allowed three runs. Tyler Zuber gave up a solo home run after he took over for Staumont and the Royals watched the Indians score the final seven runs and win 7-3 in front of an announced crowd of 5,997 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (16-12) have lost three games in a row. At best they can salvage a split of the four-game series with the Indians, who will have reigning AL Cy Young Award Shane Beiber scheduled to start on Wednesday night.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 with a home run, while Hunter Dozier went 2 for 3 with a walk and two doubles. Michael Taylor and Andrew Benintendi also had two hits apiece in the loss.

This story will be updated.