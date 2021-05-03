NFL Network analyst gushed about new Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton’s football IQ

In January, NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, who was drafted Friday by the Chiefs.

One thing in particular impressed Zierlein: Bolton’s intelligence.

“Nick Bolton, linebacker from Missouri, is a very smart, instinctive player. I mean, he has good football intelligence,” Zierlein said while breaking down a video of a play. “Just a smart player.”

When talking about Bolton’s toughness, Zierlein curses, so be aware when watching this video:

Chad Reuter of NFL.com wrote this about the Chiefs selecting Bolton: “In terms of value, the Bolton selection is excellent. He will attack gaps like nobody’s business.”

Here are some of the big hits Bolton delivered at Mizzou, starting with this against Tennessee:

Welcome to Kansas City, Nick Bolton



pic.twitter.com/27dKgmaYU5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Even the refs not safe from @_nickbolton2 pic.twitter.com/AvHEF30R4O — Represent Mizzou (@RepresentMizzou) November 29, 2019