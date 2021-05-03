Toe doesn’t seem to be issue for Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in training video

Last month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted photos from his visit to The Masters that conspicuously showed he wasn’t wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Mahomes underwent surgery shortly after Super Bowl LV to repair a turf-toe injury that he suffered during an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

During a news conference last month, Mahomes said his recovery was going well.

“Yeah I mean I think I’m progressing well. I think I’m ahead of schedule myself,” he said. “Obviously, we’re trying to be cautious and not put me out there too soon, but I’m doing what I can. I’ve got out of the boot finally, took forever and now I’m trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I’m sure they’ll keep me along that same pathway so I can hopefully be able to do some stuff at the end of the offseason.”

Mahomes posted a video to his Instagram account on Sunday that shows him working out, and there seems to be no issue with the toe.

Here is the video, which features a lot of Mahomes using his left foot in the training session.

A YouTube user named Designated Report collected some recent Instagram stories from the last week and made this video: