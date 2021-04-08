For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, not wearing a walking boot, shares photos from The Masters

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided an update of sorts Thursday on his recovery from turf-toe surgery.

Mahomes, an avid golfer, is at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia, and tweeted three photos of himself.

It seems hardly a coincidence that Mahomes wasn’t wearing a walking boot in the photos. This comes just four days after a family photo Mahomes shared on Instagram showed him in the boot, which he was wearing following surgery.

The sight of the walking boot on his left foot generated headlines and led to Mahomes assuring a former NFL punter that he was fine.

That left foot was prominently displayed in all three photos, perhaps sending a message that he’s going to be ready to go once the 2021 season starts:

Fans certainly noticed there were two shoes and zero boots:

It’s possible the walking boot was only removed for the photos, but he likely won’t need it much longer.

