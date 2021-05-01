A dog joined celebration when Creed Humphrey was drafted by Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey was surrounded by a large number of family and friends Friday night when the call came from the Chiefs that they were choosing him with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Humphrey, the Oklahoma center, was pumped to join the Chiefs and a celebration broke out among all the well-wishers.

At one point, someone picked up the family dog who joined in commemorating the moment. That was caught by ESPN’s cameras:

Me: “There aren’t enough dogs in this draft.”

(Cut to Creed Humphrey’s draft party) pic.twitter.com/SOfvc46mZ5 — Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) May 1, 2021

Fans on Twitter noted the pooch was part of the fun:

Creed Humphreys dog. — Boomer and Bandits dad (@Upshawj84) May 1, 2021

Ha! I said the same thing to my husband. I want to meet the doggie. — Joana Mungia (@joanaggonzalez) May 1, 2021

CREED HUMPHREY’S DOG >>>> — Sam Federman (JD for MVP, McAvoy For Norris) (@PowerHourSam) May 1, 2021

Creed Humphrey’s dog bigger than me — tim anderson fan account (@joshnem_) May 1, 2021

This dog deserves to be at home opener game! LOL — Rebecca Nygaard (@calibabe415) May 1, 2021

Creed Humphrey dog in his draft selection just now look like “Crazy human please put me down”! pic.twitter.com/Z9V7xi1MPZ — - Rox, esq. ️️️️ (@roxnola1) May 1, 2021

That wasn’t the only dog to get air time on Friday night. After the Vikings selected North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, this canine was fired up.

We need more good dogs reacting to draft party celebrations content pic.twitter.com/RlEZh7A6BH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2021