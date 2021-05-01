For Pete's Sake

A dog joined celebration when Creed Humphrey was drafted by Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey was surrounded by a large number of family and friends Friday night when the call came from the Chiefs that they were choosing him with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Humphrey, the Oklahoma center, was pumped to join the Chiefs and a celebration broke out among all the well-wishers.

At one point, someone picked up the family dog who joined in commemorating the moment. That was caught by ESPN’s cameras:

Fans on Twitter noted the pooch was part of the fun:

That wasn’t the only dog to get air time on Friday night. After the Vikings selected North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, this canine was fired up.

