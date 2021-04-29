Royals relief pitcher had hilarious reaction to his first at-bat since high school

In their 9-6 win on Wednesday night, the Royals’ batters made Pittsburgh’s pitchers work hard.

Five Pirates pitchers combined to throw an astounding 215 pitches in the nine-inning game as the Royals had a dozen hits and drew seven walks. That patient approach filtered down to the unlikeliest of Royals batters: relief pitcher Tyler Zuber.

Because the game was in a National League ballpark, Royals pitchers batted during the two-game series.

In the eighth inning, Zuber’s spot in the lineup came up and he struck out on a 3-2 pitch against the Pirates’ Clay Holmes. Zuber didn’t take a hack at the first five pitches but he swung and missed a sinker on the sixth.

Here is the entire plate appearance:

According to Baseball Reference, Zuber never had a plate appearance in the minors or at Arkansas State. Zuber, 25, said on Twitter it’s been eight years since he last stepped in the batter’s box, so that would have been at White Hall High School.

Zuber had a funny reaction to the at-bat:

Thank the lord I put the bat down most adrenaline rush I’ve ever had!! @Royals win!! — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) April 29, 2021

He also called it a “zero approach” to batting:

That’s what you call 0 approach. But, hey, 6 pitch AB — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) April 29, 2021

The jokes kept coming as Zuber said he hoped his nervousness didn’t show:

I hope my knees weren’t shaking too bad on tv — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) April 29, 2021

And he said it was his Hollywood moment:

That’s exactly what I was thinking hahahaha — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) April 29, 2021

Zuber also wasn’t sure whose bat was in his hands or whose helmet was on his head:

No idea lol — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) April 29, 2021

