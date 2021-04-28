Jorge Soler leads offensive outburst as Kansas City Royals split series with Pirates

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler (12) scores on a two-run double by Andrew Benintendi off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Stratton during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

It remains unclear exactly who called in the favor or what deity may have heard the appeal, there’s no reason to believe any chickens were sacrificed or incantations undone — for those who use cinematic reference points such as “Major League” or “Bull Durham.”

Whatever the cosmic shift, the Kansas City Royals benefited enormously from similar types of hard-hit balls and patient approaches that left them shaking their heads in a loss one night earlier against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wednesday night, the Royals had no need for answers. The only pertinent question seemed to be “how quickly can the next man get into the batter’s box.”

The Royals smacked 12 hits, including five extra-base hits, on their way to their highest-scoring game of their road trip in a 9-6 win over the Pirates in front of an announced 4,226 at PNC Park. The win earned the Royals a split of the two-game set.

The Royals (15-8) will have a day off on Thursday before beginning the final leg of their three-city, nine-game road trip against an AL Central Division rival, the Minnesota Twins.

Jorge Soler led the way with three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, while Salvador Perez also registered three hits (one double), a run scored and an RBI.

Andrew Benintendi walked twice, doubled and drove in two runs, while Hunter Dozier had a two-run triple. Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits, including two homers, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

