Bill Belichick, Tom Brady dislike new NFL rule that was backed by Kansas City Chiefs

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. AP Photo

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership may be over in New England, but there are still things the two agree about.

For instance, there is the NFL rule change about jersey numbers that was approved last week. It was proposed by the Chiefs and will give players more options, as the league outlined:

Who's changing jersey numbers this year? pic.twitter.com/Xba0FwzJsa — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2021

Many players were in favor of the new rule, but a notable exception is Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback.

He expressed his displeasure in a pair of Instagram story messages.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!! going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote.

Tom Brady doesn't like the league expanding the use of single-digit numbers. Says it's "going to make for a lot of bad football." pic.twitter.com/fsO128sNTX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

“Why not Let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers?” he added. “Just have colored jerseys ... why not wear the same number? ... DUMB @nfl @nflpa”

Part 2: Tom Brady is really not happy with the league expanding the use of single-digit numbers. This is his second post on the topic today. pic.twitter.com/djV2oNkNut — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Belichick, the Patriots coach, also doesn’t like the rule.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots were one of a handful of teams to vote against the rule that dramatically expands the available jersey numbers to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers, and tight ends,” Florio wrote. “Coach Bill Belichick, per the source, hates the new rule.”

There was no reason given for Belichick’s dislike of the rule.