For Pete's Sake
Bill Belichick, Tom Brady dislike new NFL rule that was backed by Kansas City Chiefs
The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership may be over in New England, but there are still things the two agree about.
For instance, there is the NFL rule change about jersey numbers that was approved last week. It was proposed by the Chiefs and will give players more options, as the league outlined:
Many players were in favor of the new rule, but a notable exception is Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback.
He expressed his displeasure in a pair of Instagram story messages.
“Good luck trying to block the right people now!! going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote.
“Why not Let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers?” he added. “Just have colored jerseys ... why not wear the same number? ... DUMB @nfl @nflpa”
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Belichick, the Patriots coach, also doesn’t like the rule.
“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots were one of a handful of teams to vote against the rule that dramatically expands the available jersey numbers to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers, and tight ends,” Florio wrote. “Coach Bill Belichick, per the source, hates the new rule.”
There was no reason given for Belichick’s dislike of the rule.
