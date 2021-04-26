For Pete's Sake

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady dislike new NFL rule that was backed by Kansas City Chiefs

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership may be over in New England, but there are still things the two agree about.

For instance, there is the NFL rule change about jersey numbers that was approved last week. It was proposed by the Chiefs and will give players more options, as the league outlined:

Many players were in favor of the new rule, but a notable exception is Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback.

He expressed his displeasure in a pair of Instagram story messages.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!! going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote.

“Why not Let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers?” he added. “Just have colored jerseys ... why not wear the same number? ... DUMB @nfl @nflpa”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Belichick, the Patriots coach, also doesn’t like the rule.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots were one of a handful of teams to vote against the rule that dramatically expands the available jersey numbers to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers, and tight ends,” Florio wrote. “Coach Bill Belichick, per the source, hates the new rule.”

There was no reason given for Belichick’s dislike of the rule.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
