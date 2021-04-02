Chiefs propose NFL rule change to jersey numbers, and many players want it to happen

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle) AP

NFL owners will consider 11 potential rule changes for the 2021 season, including alterations to overtime, expanded video reviews and an onside-kick alternative.

The NFL revealed the proposals Thursday, which will be voted on by owners, and one from the Chiefs seemed to generate the most interest. It simply seeks to “amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.”

If 75% of the teams agree, the NFL will look more like the college game.

The Chiefs proposal would allow defensive backs, running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs, wide receivers and linebackers to wear a single-digit jersey number. Currently only quarterbacks, punters and kickers can wear jersey numbers from 1 to 19.

If the rule change passes, defensive backs could wear a number from 1 to 49, while linebackers would pick a number in the 1-to-59 or 90-to-99 range. Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers could wear 1 to 49 or 80 to 89.

The Chiefs proposal says offensive linemen would wear 50 to 79, defensive linemen would wear numbers 50 to 79 or 90 to 99. Quarterbacks, punters and kickers still would wear numbers 1 to 19.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was behind the rule-change suggestion after an issue arose in the 2020 season:

I was told GM Brett Veach was really the driving force behind this proposal. The Chiefs' retired numbers + expanded practice squads led to KC running out at one point last year. https://t.co/4q37uuqYTe — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 2, 2021

Players seem in favor of the rule change or fewer restrictions:

Bring double 00 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 1, 2021

@NFL let us get them single digit numbers please — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Need this ASAP!!! K9 back!!!! https://t.co/Mb7BYb78HK — Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) April 1, 2021

@Buccaneers I need number 7 thank you https://t.co/TCuca8zD7N — Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 1, 2021

I feel like OL should get first dibs on single digit numbers https://t.co/cLQAS0Y9XA pic.twitter.com/LRtEo8L7Ba — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) April 1, 2021