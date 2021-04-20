For Pete's Sake

Royals’ Salvador Perez pays off Super Bowl bet, reiterates allegiance to the Chiefs

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez salutes while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Royals catcher Salvador Perez didn’t hit a home run Monday in the Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Rays, snapping a two-game streak with a dinger.

Empirical evidence points to this being Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s fault.

Before the game, Perez made good on a bet with former teammate Brett Phillips, who is now with the Rays. Phillips grew up in Florida and is a big Buccaneers fan, so he and Perez bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LV.

That’s why Perez was wearing a Brady jersey during batting practice on Monday.

Naturally, the home-run streak ending wasn’t Brady’s fault. But let’s hold off on Perez being a Buccaneers fan.

Perez made sure everyone knows that he is a fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, by the way, is part of the Royals’ ownership group.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
