Royals’ Salvador Perez pays off Super Bowl bet, reiterates allegiance to the Chiefs

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez salutes while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Royals catcher Salvador Perez didn’t hit a home run Monday in the Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Rays, snapping a two-game streak with a dinger.

Empirical evidence points to this being Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s fault.

Before the game, Perez made good on a bet with former teammate Brett Phillips, who is now with the Rays. Phillips grew up in Florida and is a big Buccaneers fan, so he and Perez bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LV.

That’s why Perez was wearing a Brady jersey during batting practice on Monday.

Naturally, the home-run streak ending wasn’t Brady’s fault. But let’s hold off on Perez being a Buccaneers fan.

Perez made sure everyone knows that he is a fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

Mahomes, by the way, is part of the Royals’ ownership group.