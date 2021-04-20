For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Salvador Perez pays off Super Bowl bet, reiterates allegiance to the Chiefs
Royals catcher Salvador Perez didn’t hit a home run Monday in the Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Rays, snapping a two-game streak with a dinger.
Empirical evidence points to this being Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s fault.
Before the game, Perez made good on a bet with former teammate Brett Phillips, who is now with the Rays. Phillips grew up in Florida and is a big Buccaneers fan, so he and Perez bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LV.
That’s why Perez was wearing a Brady jersey during batting practice on Monday.
Naturally, the home-run streak ending wasn’t Brady’s fault. But let’s hold off on Perez being a Buccaneers fan.
Perez made sure everyone knows that he is a fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes, by the way, is part of the Royals’ ownership group.
